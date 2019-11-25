Actress Regina Askia Rocks Flavour’s Song With Amazing Dancing Styles (Video)

Nollywood actress Regina Askia has been spotted rocking to Flavour’s song.

The actress is seen having a good time as she was giving her all in her dancing.

The actress who took to Instagram to share the video also added some caption as she shared the video.

The actress, who has been away for a while, wrote: “if you laf ! I’m coming for you. I’m sooo feeling myself doing the African. Some Cally moves dey dia sef. At least I didn’t fall!! 😂. I’m ready o!! See u @ Soup-A-Stars!!”

Watch The Video Here: