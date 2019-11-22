Actress Regina Chukwu Excited As Her Kids Get Into University

Nollywod actress, Regina Chukwu, is currently over the moon as her two kids have been admitted into the university.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared the story of how she has been the only one shouldering their responsibilities.

Reports have it that since her husband passed on, she has refused to remarry stressing that her kids are enough source of joy for her.

She wrote:

Hey kiddos it’s your matriculation today and i cant but thank God for how far he has brought us, I am tearing up as I type this😩 it’s been a heck of a journey so far, I cant even begin to recollect, so I chose to count my blessings 🙏 from nursery school to Uni only me Haaa! God you are great 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 how I did it/ doing it I can’t even explain it 😲that is to show that my God won’t give you a head you can’t carry 🙏 okay these ones are the reasons I can’t buy Myself new cars or live that baby girl life for now🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 the rate they suck money from me is alarming 😭😭😭😭 that I just scream into the air sometimes 😆 but you know what? IF I DONT DO IT FOR THEM, WHO WILL? So I dust off and face it each and every time 💪 we have learnt to cut our coats 🧥 according to our materials, we have learnt not to allow things around us or social media glitz or what other people are owing be our driving force but to find happiness Nd contentment in what we have and that is how we have come this far with praises Nd thanksgiving🙏🙏🙏🙏 Dear children don’t forget who you are and don’t lose yourselves chasing what is not… remember what I always tell you, YOU ARE REGINA’s CHILDREN. Don’t forget your source at any given time, be prayerful and hardworking then see God move mountains on your behalf (he promised and I know he won’t fail)

Congratulations @nwaforracheal_ @iamrichard_nw momma is so proud of you both 💪💪💪 but pls take it easy on me 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ people pls thank God on our behalf

P.s how they ended up in same uni, same year is a story for another day … I was tricked yo!

