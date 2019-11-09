Actress Regina Daniels Hits 6M Followers On Instagram

by Michael Isaac
Regina Daniels
Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is appreciating her fans for getting to 6M followers on Instagram.

The actress who is married to Ned Nwoke in an unconventional setting has just recently finished her tour with her husband.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself in appreciation to reaching six-million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

READ ALSO – Cameroonian Ladies Scream In Excitement As Regina Daniels Gives Them $100 Each (Video)

She wrote: “I woke up to 6m followers… Thank you fam 🙏”

See Her Post Here:

Regina Daniels
Nollywood Actress Hits 6m Followers
Regina Daniels
Nollywood Actress Hits 6m Followers
Tags from the story
Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

Drama! Don Jazzy Crops D’banj Out Of Photo, D’banj Then Posts Original Image

Kate Henshaw’s Marriage Heading For The Rocks?

Kate Henshaw’s Marriage Heading For The Rocks?

Spicy Beef: Stella Damasus Gives Toyin Aimakhu Hard Reply To Her Insulting Comments

Celebrities Turned Up In Style For Rhythm Unplugged 2017 And These Photos Are Proof

Meet the Alternative Artiste Bringing More Steam To The Genre

Nadia Buari Rejects A $75,000 Endorsement Deal?!?

OAP Toolz Shares Stunning Photos As She Attends Polo Tournament In South Africa

Nollywood Actor Michael Okon releases details of Lawsuit against Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus for Defamation of Character

Adorable photos of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *