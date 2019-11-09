Actress Regina Daniels Hits 6M Followers On Instagram

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is appreciating her fans for getting to 6M followers on Instagram.

The actress who is married to Ned Nwoke in an unconventional setting has just recently finished her tour with her husband.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself in appreciation to reaching six-million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

READ ALSO – Cameroonian Ladies Scream In Excitement As Regina Daniels Gives Them $100 Each (Video)

She wrote: “I woke up to 6m followers… Thank you fam 🙏”

See Her Post Here: