Actress Ruth Kadiri Bags Best Actress Award (Photo)

Nollywod actress, screenwriter and film producer, Ruth Kadiri, has bagged the 2019 best actor(Female award) courtesy of ‘The Intellect.’

The beautiful screen diva confirmed the award in an Instagram post where she wrote: “We got another one, thanks fam.”

Since the news of the awards broke out, her timeline has been flooded with congratulatory messages by her fans and loved ones.

The 31-year-old University of Lagos graduate only welcomed her first child with her husband some months back. We say go, girl.