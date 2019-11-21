Actress Ruth Kadiri Bags Best Actress Award (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Actress Ruth Kadiri with her awards
Actress Ruth Kadiri with her awards

Nollywod actress, screenwriter and film producer, Ruth Kadiri, has bagged the 2019 best actor(Female award) courtesy of ‘The Intellect.’

The beautiful screen diva confirmed the award in an Instagram post where she wrote: “We got another one, thanks fam.”

Since the news of the awards broke out, her timeline has been flooded with congratulatory messages by her fans and loved ones.

Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Funke Akindele’s Wedding Anniversary And Ruth Kadiri’s First Child

The 31-year-old University of Lagos graduate only welcomed her first child with her husband some months back. We say go, girl.

Tags from the story
Ruth Kadiri
0

You may also like

“Its Only In Nigeria That An Upcoming Comedian Is Richer Than An Experienced Model”- Actor Chris Okagbue

Reactions Trail Call For Buhari’s Resignation By PDP

Former Beauty Queen, Anna Banner Still As Stunning As The 1st Day She Won The Pageant

Yomi Casual

Yomi Casual Reacts As Man Calls Him Yahoo Boy (Photo)

Most Nigerians will gladly put their faces under Buhari's smelly old a** and literally eat his sh*t - Fani Kayode

If you believe Osinbajo that Buhari has never stolen public funds, then you’d believe anything – FFK

Angry Lady Slaps Senior Police Officer Inside A Station In Lagos

41 year old Female school administrator intimate with 17 year old (Photos)

Buzzing Today: No more killings? – IGP withdraws police escorting VIPs

Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Finalizes Their Court Wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *