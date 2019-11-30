Actress, Stephanie Coker Turns 31; Shows Off Baby Bump (Photos)

by Temitope Alabi
Image result for I Dealt With Life-Threatening Circumstances Last Year: Stephanie Coker"
Stephanie Coker and hubby Olumide Aderinokun

Media personality, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun is a year older and has taken to social media to share beautiful photos of her pregnant while counting her blessings.

The 31-year-old who recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Olumide Aderinokun wrote:

“I turned 30 last year. I was blessed with so much but was also tested. I went through and dealt with so much. From life-threatening circumstances, you cant do this… you can’t do that. I felt a huge weight on my shoulders. This year my birthday is on thanksgiving because God knew he wanted to give me triple celebration. I have so much to be thankful for. This was Gods plan. Happy Birthday to me🙏🏾❤️😍#African&Pregnant”

