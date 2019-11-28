Actress Susan Peters Warns Gov Sanwo-Olu; Threatens to Storm Govt House Naked

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Susan Peters has taken to her Instagram page to call out the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over alleged shady deals in his government.

Susan Peters
According to the actress, her car was impounded by the Lagos State taskforce for breach of traffic rules.

However, according to her, attempts to recover her new car from the task force has proven to be futile so far.

The actress called on the governor to call his men to order and release her car or she will go naked to the government house.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Susan Peters
0

