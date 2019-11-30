Actress, Victoria Inyama Graduates From University Of East London

Popular London-based Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has graduated from the University of East London.

Victoria Inyama obtained her first B.Sc from the University of Lagos. She went back to study counseling at the Lewisham Counseling school of London. She also attended the Greenwich school of management located in London.

She shared photos and videos from her graduation on her Instagram page. The actress wrote:

See pictures and videos below: