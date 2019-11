Nollywood Actress Wunmi Toriola, who recently became a mum, has taken to social media to share a photo of herself and her newborn baby.

The actress, who took to her Instagram to share the photos, had earlier hinted how excited it was for her to finally become a mother.

In the photos she shared, the actress can be seen in joyous moments with his son as they shopped.

See The Photos Here: