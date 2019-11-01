Actress Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Son’s First Birthday (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Yvonne Jegede
Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede is celebrating her son, Xavier Jegede-Fawole, on his very first birthday in Friday, November 1, 2019.

The talented actress and proud mother took to her social media page to share a photo of her son with a beautiful caption.

On her Instagram, she shared the photo and wrote:  “One year is gone just so quickly. Happy birthday to my number 1. Xavier Jegede-Fawole you are my blessing (s).”

Reacting to this, other actresses and actors alike joined in wishing a happy birthday to the celebrant, sending out their prayers for him.

See The Post Here:

Actress Yvone Jegede
Actress Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Son’s Birthday
