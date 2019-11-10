Actress, Yvonne Nelson Spotted With Alex Unusual In Ghana (Photo)

Reality TV star, Alex Amuche Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual who recently traveled to Ghana to co-host the Pae Muka at 20 concert was spotted with famous Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson.

Recall some days ago, the reality star was reported to be organising a meet and greet session with her fans in Ghana.

The actress and mother of one, Yvonne Nelson, was spotted at Alex Unusual’s meet and greet with fans in Ghana and they posed gorgeously for the camera.

See picture below: