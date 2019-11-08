Adeniyi Johnson Trade Words With Fan Of His Ex-wife, Toyin Abraham

by Valerie Oke
Adeniyi Johnson and ex wife, Toyin Abraham
Adeniyi Johnson and ex wife, Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, places a curse on a fan of his ex-wife who commented on a post he shared via his Instagram page.

The actor had posted a throwback photo of himself and new wife, Seyi Edun, who was one time an ally of his estranged wife, Toyin Abraham.

The fan then commented that ‘an ordinary maid took the place of the wife.’

Read Also: Mercy Aigbe Reacts As Adeniyi Johnson Congratulates Ex-Wife, Toyin Abraham

This made the actor slam the fan before going on to place a curse on him that he would be replaced except what he wrote is the truth.

See their exchange below:

Tags from the story
Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun, Toyin Abraham
