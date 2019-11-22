Adesuwa Etomi Reacts As Social Media Bill Passes Second Reading In Senate

The Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill also known as the Social Media Bill on Wednesday passed second reading in the Senate.

Reacting, Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi slammed the Nigerian government for failing to tackle the country’s endemic problem but rather focused on regulating social media.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, Etomi identified the critical problems rocking the country as thus; lack of quality education, high infant and maternal mortality rate, insecurity, poverty, and lack of job opportunities.

She made the comment in reaction to the social media bill which has scaled the second reading at the senate.

“Millions of children out of school, infant and maternal mortality rates at an all time high, insecurity, poverty, lack of job opportunities… But our leaders are looking to pass a Social Media Bill. This bill will be a big problem. I’m worried for us.”