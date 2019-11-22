Adesuwa Etomi Reacts As Social Media Bill Passes Second Reading In Senate

by Valerie Oke
Adesuwa Etomi Instagram
Nigerian Actress Adesuwa Etomi

The Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill also known as the Social Media Bill on Wednesday passed second reading in the Senate.

Reacting, Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi slammed the Nigerian government for failing to tackle the country’s endemic problem but rather focused on regulating social media.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, Etomi identified the critical problems rocking the country as thus; lack of quality education, high infant and maternal mortality rate, insecurity, poverty, and lack of job opportunities.

Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Kemi Lala Akindoju Resurfaces On Social Media While Adesua Etomi-Wellington Goes Missing

She made the comment in reaction to the social media bill which has scaled the second reading at the senate.

“Millions of children out of school, infant and maternal mortality rates at an all time high, insecurity, poverty, lack of job opportunities… But our leaders are looking to pass a Social Media Bill. This bill will be a big problem. I’m worried for us.”

Tags from the story
Adesuwa Etomi, Social Media Bill
0

You may also like

President Mugabe Dozes Off During U.N General Assembly Meeting (Photo)

AGAIN!!! 14 Persons killed, 24 injured as Boko Haram attack Borno

Nigerian Senate

Breaking! Kano assembly approves life pension for speaker, deputy

Presidency sacks minister of energy

Herdsmen kill woman, destroy 200 arce farms

Mamman Dauraand President Buhari

Fani-Kayode Blasts Those Insulting Buhari’s Nephew, Mamman Daura

‘Long s*x is a Recipe for Cardiac Arrest’ – Facebook User

The same borders that foreign rice and vehicles can’t be smuggled through, are the same ones that ‘foreign herdsmen and their arms’ go through with ease – Shehu Sani

SEE The 7-Count Charges Of Corruption EFCC Filed Against Metuh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *