Adeusa Etomi Returns To Social Media, Shares Disturbing Message

by Temitope Alabi
Adesua Etomi
Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has finally made a comeback on IG after a month absence from the social media platform.

The 33-year-old beauty shared a photo on Thursday but her return was heralded by a disturbing comment on Kaavia James Union Wade’s Instagram page.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Adesua Etomi Condemns Attacks By South Africans

She wrote ” Happy birthday beautiful. I truly understand what it means to love someone without meeting them. You light up so many lives”.

This caused many to insinuate that she probably lost her baby due to a miscarriage hence the reason she steered clear social media for so long.

Kaavia James Union
Kaavia James Union
Tags from the story
Adesua Etomi, Kaavia James Union
0

You may also like

Xenophobia – FG rules against retaliation against South Africans in Nigeria

UN set to join MNJTF to fight terrorism

Nigeria is still in recession – Atiku Abubakar

Nigerian Customs service screen impounded vehicles

Yakubu arrives China to finalize mouth watering contract

Ike-Ekweremadu attacked by IPOB members

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Reacts To Attack On Ekweremadu

BVN: Banks hire law firms to appeal court ruling

Wole Soyinka

Nigeria needs to be renegotiated – Prof. Wole Soyinka

‘Charly Boy is a thoughtlessness old fool’ – Tribune Editor, Wale Ojo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *