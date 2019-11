Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, real name David Adeleke, threw a lavish naming ceremony for his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on Saturday, November 9th.

However, the highlight of the event was when the singer was called out to pray for son and he prayed wholeheartedly.

Read Also: Davido Buys N1.8m Diamond-Plated Lighter (PHOTO)

The singer and partner, Chioma Rowland, gave birth to their son a couple of weeks ago with their wedding ceremony expected to hold in a later date in 2020.

Watch the video: