Afia Schwarzenegger Exposes Her Boobs In Sexy New Photo

Ghanaian media girl Afia Schwarzenegger has again gotten many tongues wagging after she took to her IG page to share a raunchy new image of herself.

The mom of two decided ongoing braless in the new photo shared, baring her boobs in the see-through black dress she wore.

Afia captioned the image; ‘May your finances be firm like my breast,’ and has since getting many taking to her page to drag her silly for her decision to step out the way she did.

Thoughts anyone?