African Jazz Can Be Scientifically Explained: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his social media to express that African Jazz is scientifically recognised in the world.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno’s statement has come as a surprise to a lot of his followers on social media, as the politician cum evangelist is perceived to be a pastor by many of them.

Also Read: You Will Die Broke Trying To Impress People With Flashy Lifestyle: Reno Omokri

The popular social media lifestyle expert pointed out that many things people call ‘juju’ in Africa has been proven to be scientific and medically beneficial to humans.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

200 Rep members get cars worth N6 billion

22 Secondary School Students Arraigned In Osun Court For Alleged Assault

Annie Idibia Fires Back At A Troll For Calling 2face A 21st Century Father Abraham

When Buhari Is Declared Dead, The Plan Is For Osinbajo To Appoint Nasir El Rufai As His VP- Fani Kayode Says

INEC suspends Rivers election

8th Senate: I apologise to my PDP colleagues for the way I left – Akpabio

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim Reacts To Ex-Husband’s Apology, Says It’s Too Late

How Woman Slept With Her Son To Have A Child For Her Husband

Davido Reacts After APC Witnesses Made Contradictory Statements At Osun Election Tribunal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *