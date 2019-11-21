African Jazz Can Be Scientifically Explained: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his social media to express that African Jazz is scientifically recognised in the world.

Reno’s statement has come as a surprise to a lot of his followers on social media, as the politician cum evangelist is perceived to be a pastor by many of them.

Also Read: You Will Die Broke Trying To Impress People With Flashy Lifestyle: Reno Omokri

The popular social media lifestyle expert pointed out that many things people call ‘juju’ in Africa has been proven to be scientific and medically beneficial to humans.

See his post below: