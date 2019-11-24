AFRIMA2019: Burna Boy Named African Artist Of The Year

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has been named the African Artist of the year at the 2019 edition of the All Africa Music Awards.

Burna has been bagging several awards since the beginning of this year, ranging from the BET International Act, MTV EMAs, Headies Award Artist of The year and many others.

Recently, the most celebrated award by musicians in the world, The Grammy Awards nominated his album.

Now, he has been recognised as the best African musician of the year 2019 few days after his Grammy nomination.