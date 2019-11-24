AFRIMA2019: Burna Boy Wins Best Male Music Act In West Africa

Afro pop singer and rave of the moment, Burna Boy has been awarded the best Male singer in West Africa at the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA).

The Dangote crooner has been enjoying a wonderful time at the forefront of the Nigerian music industry lovers with his numerous hit singles since 2018.

And his efforts have been rewarded with numerous awards and nominations over the course of the year.

At the AFRIMA 2019 Awards that held in Lagos, Burna clinched the Best Male Act in West Africa, defeating other nominees such as Wizkid, Davido and Kizz Daniel.