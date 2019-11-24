AFRIMA2019: Burna Boy Wins Best Male Music Act In West Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Afro pop singer and rave of the moment, Burna Boy has been awarded the best Male singer in West Africa at the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA).

Burna Boys
Grammy Nominated Artiste Burna Boy

The Dangote crooner has been enjoying a wonderful time at the forefront of the Nigerian music industry lovers with his numerous hit singles since 2018.

Also Read: Burna Boy Nominated For 2020 Grammy Awards

And his efforts have been rewarded with numerous awards and nominations over the course of the year.

At the AFRIMA 2019 Awards that held in Lagos, Burna clinched the Best Male Act in West Africa, defeating other nominees such as Wizkid, Davido and Kizz Daniel.

Tags from the story
Afrima2019, Burna Boy, Davido, Kizz Daniel, wizkid
0

You may also like

Davido

Davido: I Haven’t Driven Any Of My Cars In Almost A Year

See The Reply Runtown Gave Mr Eazi For Saying Nigerian Artistes Are Using His Sound Formula

“What are you hiding?” – Fans attack Bobrisky for releasing racy bikini pictures

Small Doctor Loooks Dapper On the covers Vibe Magazine

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Nelson

BBNaija 2019: Nelson Becomes Former Housemate

See The Official Poster for Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart’

Excited New Wife, OAP Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Gets Mrs.A Tattoo On Her Body

Apply for a UNICAF Scholarship and study for a Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctorate degree!

Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Back Together

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *