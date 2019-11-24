AFRIMA2019: Joeboy Bags Best Artist In African Pop

Upcoming and fast rising artist, Joeboy went home with best African artist in African pop at the 2019 edition of the All African Music Awards.

The singer who has enjoyed a stunning year on the music scene took to his Instagram page to congratulate himself.

The singer also appreciated his fans all over the world for making it possible for him as he bags best artist in African Pop At AFRIMA2019.

The “baby” crooner won in a category that consisted of other fast rising Nigerian acts such as, Rema and Fireboy DML.

