AFRIMA2019: Lai Mohammed Booed During Presentation (Video)

Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was met with resounding jeers during his presentation at the All Africa Music Awards that held in Lagos on Saturday night.

The event saw many A-list African artistes grace the occasion in Nigeria with fanfare and pageantry.

However, when the minister graced the podium, he was booed on stage.

It is believed to be in reaction to the proposed social media bill which continues to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Watch the video below: