AFRIMA2019: Lai Mohammed Booed During Presentation (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was met with resounding jeers during his presentation at the All Africa Music Awards that held in Lagos on Saturday night.

Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

The event saw many A-list African artistes grace the occasion in Nigeria with fanfare and pageantry.

Also Read: FG Will Regulate Social Media, Lai Mohammed Insists

However, when the minister graced the podium, he was booed on stage.

It is believed to be in reaction to the proposed social media bill which continues to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

