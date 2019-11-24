AFRIMA2019: Tiwa Savage Coasts Home With Best Female Act In West Africa

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has defeated female musicians from Nigeria and other West African countries to win the best female artist at the 2019 AFRIMA Awards.

The mother of one saw of a very keen competition from other Nigerian female singers such Yemi Alade, Niniola, Teni and Simi.

The 49-99 crooner is cementing her status as one of the best female vocalists to have emerged from the most populous nation in Africa.

Now, Tiwa Savage has won the award for a third consecutive year since her first victory back in 2017.