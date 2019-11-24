AFRIMA2019: Tiwa Savage Coasts Home With Best Female Act In West Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has defeated female musicians from Nigeria and other West African countries to win the best female artist at the 2019 AFRIMA Awards.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

The mother of one saw of a very keen competition from other Nigerian female singers such Yemi Alade, Niniola, Teni and Simi.

Also Read: Copyright Infringement: Tiwa Savage, Danny Young Settle Out Of Court

The 49-99 crooner is cementing her status as one of the best female vocalists to have emerged from the most populous nation in Africa.

Now, Tiwa Savage has won the award for a third consecutive year since her first victory back in 2017.

Tags from the story
Niniola, simi, Teni, tiwa savage, Yemi Alade
0

You may also like

60 IPOB Members Sent To Federal Prison

Advice column: My lover bought me a car and my jobless husband wants me to return it

Crisis hit APC as deputy chairman gets expelled

EFCC claims the Ikoyi house where 13 billion naira was discovered belongs to the wife of suspended NIA boss

90 Nigerians deported from South Africa

Robbery suspects escape from Prison

12 persons killed in latest Southern Kaduna Crisis

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th July

Saraki named Atiku’s campaign Director – general

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *