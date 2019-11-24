AFRIMA2019: Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ Bags Song Of The Year Award

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun commonly referred to as Wizkid went home with the song of the year award at the just concluded All Africa Music Awards.

The award ceremony held on Saturday evening in Lagos, Nigeria. Starboy, who was absent from the show went home with only one award despite being nominated in over 3 categories.

Also Read: Davido’s Boy, Aloma DMW Shades Wizkid Over Fake Richard Millie Wristwatch

Star boy’s hit single, Fever was judged the best song to have come out of Africa in 2019 by the selecting panel ahead of Davido’s “wonder woman” and Burna Boy’s “Ye.”