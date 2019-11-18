After Landslide Victory, Jonathan Hosts APC Governors In Otuoke (Photos)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday played host to two governors of the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

The APC governors, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state were in the state to ensure that the state is delivered to the party.

Badaru is the chairman of the APC campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship election, while Bagudu is also on the campaign.

Former first lady, Patience Jonathan, also joined her husband to receive the governors.

There are reports that the former president supported the opposition party in the contest, and that his people in Ogbia, Jonathan’s local government, celebrated widely when the APC candidate won with a landslide victory.

See some photos below