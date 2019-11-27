Again, Andy Ruiz Jr Vows To Defeat Anthony Joshua

Mexican boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr vows to beat Anthony Joshua again as he arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of their rematch.

The Mexican sent a strong warning to AJ ahead of their highly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next week.

The Mexican boxer who first defeated the British-Nigerian boxer in June, arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Tuesday, November 26, for their rematch on December 7.

When asked how he felt about the fight, Ruiz said: ‘It feels good. You know I made history in New York and I’ll make history again in Saudi Arabia.’