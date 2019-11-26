Again, Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Enugu

Malachy Asadu, a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Enugu state has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

According to report, the priest was kidnapped on Monday along Imilike-Nsukka road in Nsukka local government area.

Barely a month ago, another priest, Arinze Madu, a priest and vice-rector at the Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu local government area of the state, was abducted but later freed.

In 2019 alone, more than two priests have been killed while some others were kidnapped and rescued.

This prompted a protest by the priests in the state in August, in which they blamed herdsmen for being involved in the attacks targeted at clerics.