Again, Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Enugu

by Verity Awala
Malachy Asadu, a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Enugu state has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

According to report, the priest was kidnapped on Monday along Imilike-Nsukka road in Nsukka local government area.

Barely a month ago, another priest, Arinze Madu, a priest and vice-rector at the Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu local government area of the state, was abducted but later freed.

Read Also: Gunmen Kill Catholic Priest, Set Him Ablaze

In 2019 alone, more than two priests have been killed while some others were kidnapped and rescued.

This prompted a protest by the priests in the state in August, in which they blamed herdsmen for being involved in the attacks targeted at clerics.

Arinze Madu, Catholic Priest, enugu, Imilike-Nsukka road, Malachy Asadu, Nsukka
