Aguiyi Ironsi’s Wife, Victoria Celebrates 96th Birthday With Lively Dance Moves (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Victoria Ironsi
The celebrant, Victoria Ironsi

Victoria Ironsi, Wife of former head of state Aguiyi Ironsi is celebrating life as she adds a year to her age.

The wife of the one time head of state is not only looking strong but also showing joy as she celebrates her birthday, turning 96.

Marking the birthday, a video of her dancing in celebration of her birthday has sufficed on the Internet.

In the video shared, she looked joyful and full of life as she celebrates her new age.

Serving new steps and unique moves, we can say indeed that she sure is happy to be alive.

Watch The Video Here Here:

