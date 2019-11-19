Aisha Buhari Bags 2019 Woman Of The Year Award

First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has announced that she has been conferred with the award of the 2019 woman of the year award, courtesy of Voice of Women(VOW).

She made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday, 19th November.

She wrote: “Today, I was honoured as Woman of the Year 2019 at the 4th Edition of Voice of Women (VOW) Conference.

“I am grateful to the organizers of the event, Women Radio and Voice of Women Foundation.

“The award will spur me to do more to protect, advocate and defend Nigerian women and girls.

“I wish to specially commend the founder of Women Radio, Lagos, Toun Okewale Sonaiya for giving women a voice.

“I promise to support the advocacy by setting up a women-focused radio station in Abuja soon.”