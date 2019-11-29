Aisha Defends Buhari For Not Shaking Tinubu At Abuja Event

by Valerie Oke
President Buhari
President Buhari

Following the viral video wherein President Muhammadu Buhari refused shaking hands with Senator Oluremi Tinubu while exchanging pleasantries with dignitaries present at the function, Aisha Yesufu, Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls and one of Buhari’s major critics, has thrown his weight behind the president.

Read Also: What We Earn From Oil Does Not Meet Our Needs: Buhari

Aisha while reacting to the video via her Twitter handle blamed Dr Isa Pantami rather(minister for communication) for using his body to move the president’s attention to the next male on the line.

Reacting to the video, she wrote:

I wouldn’t blame the President on this. Minister  @DrIsaPantami practically used his body to move the President’s attention to the next male on the line. He probably didn’t want the President shaking hands with a woman on his watch. The Minister should have done better!

Aisha Yesufu, President Buhari, Senator Remi Tinubu
