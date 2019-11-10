Akpabio May Return To Senate As Court Orders Rerun In His Senatorial District



An Appeal Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has ordered a rerun election in Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district.

Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of the state had contested alongside Chris Ekpeyong, a former deputy governor of the state, in February.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ekpeyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the election.

Akpabio later filed a petition against Ekpeyong’s victory at the tribunal, alleging that it was marred by irregularities.

However, Akpabio’s petition was set aside as “lacking in merit”, adding that the petitioner failed to prove that he won the election as well as failed to present convincing evidence of non-compliance with electoral act as raised in his petition.

He went further to appeal the verdict of the tribunal.