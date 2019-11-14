Akpororo, Wife Celebrate Fourth Year Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

Nigerian comedian, Akpororo and his wife, Josephine Ijeoma are celebrating their fourth year wedding anniversary.

The couple took to Instagram to share photos and pen down sweet words to celebrate their marriage anniversary.

On Instagram, both shared loved-up photos and wrote beautiful words appreciating each other.

One of the photos shows Akpororo carrying Jojo on his hips as planted a kiss on her lips in another.

He wrote: “Happy 4years anniversary to us @jojosplace_vantage it’s just like yesterday I remember travelling to Ibadan 4/5 times in one week just to be with your love won kill me, I am so blessed with you because you came into my life at the right time. Happy 4years anniversary and forever to go.”

Jojo, on her own Instagram page, wrote: “Put GOD first and every other thing will fall in place we’re grateful oh LORD, Paddy that will last forever, we will forever grow together by the grace of GOD, this love can never be broken, unlimited grace, love, happiness, joy, blessings, glad-tidings, fruitfulness and above all peace with you BAE, 4 forever to go I love you baby and Happy 4-Year anniversary to us.”