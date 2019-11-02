Alexx Ekubo, Gay Fan Banter Words On Instagram

Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo has taken to his IG comment section to put a young gay Nigerian in is place after the latter stated that he would like to have sex with the actor.

The young man who goes by the handle Yung John commented under a photo of the actor saying;

“Alex both of us must f**k one day. Hot f**k ooo.”

The actor went on to say he does not swing that way, adding that the young man needs deliverance.

See the exchange below;