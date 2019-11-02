Alexx Ekubo, Gay Fan Banter Words On Instagram

by Temitope Alabi
Alexx Ekubo
Alexx Ekubo

Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo has taken to his IG comment section to put a young gay Nigerian in is place after the latter stated that he would like to have sex with the actor.

The young man who goes by the handle Yung John commented under a photo of the actor saying;

Read Also: ‘Never Marry Someone You Both Do Not Agree On Fundamental Issues Of Life’ – Alex Ekubo

“Alex both of us must f**k one day. Hot f**k ooo.”

The actor went on to say he does not swing that way, adding that the young man needs deliverance.

See the exchange below;

Alex and follower
Alex and follower
Tags from the story
Alex Ekubo
0

You may also like

Dr. Strange Opens With $85m At The Box Office

You can deceive girls with money until you are done with them – Reekado Banks

The Game And Meek Mill In New Rap Beef!

Davido And His New Girlfriend Where Caught Doing This Together (Photo)

Usher’s Herpes accuser changes story in her $20m lawsuit, says they used condoms

Exclusive: Juliet Ibrahim’s Favorite S.ex Position Revealed (Photos)

Guy Sets Twitter On Fire After Sharing Photos Of His Really Hot Mother (Photos)

Seyi Law Composes Romantic And Stunning Formal Love Letter To His Wife

Davido Blasts Lady Who Hates Him So Much | See What He Told Her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *