Alexx Ekubo Replies Nigerian Gay Man Who Wants Sex With Him (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Alex Ekubo
Actor and Model Alex Ekubo

Nollywood actor and model, Alex Ekubo has given a reply to a Nigerian man who insists they must have sex before the end of the world.

The man, identified as ‘yung john’ on  Instagram, insisted that he must get down in hot steamy sex with him before he died or before the world ends.

Information Nigeria recalls that he had been severally alleged to be a homosexual alongside other Nigerian celebrities.

Reacting to this, he mentioned that he doesn’t swing that way, and the man needs deliverance.

See Post Here:

Alex Ekubo
Alex Reacts To Fan’s Request
