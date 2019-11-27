Alibaba Says Entertainers Who Encourage Crime Should Be Dealt With

Veteran comedian, Alibaba has urged entertainers in Nigeria to collaborate with the EFCC,by using their creative arts to fight against financial and internet crime.

The comedian expressed that a lot of young Nigerians look up to entertainers, hence they are obliged to by live a ife worthy of emulation for young Nigerians, who look onto them as role models.

The veteran comedian who spoke in Lagos in an interview with EFCC, at the weekend enjoined the Commission not to spare any of his colleagues in entertainment industry who uses his or her work of art to encourage internet fraud popularly known as yahoo-yahoo.

Ali Baba, however, tasked his colleagues to use their profession to rewrite the narrative in the fight against corruption and urged them to stay out of crime adding that the EFCC shouldn’t take it lightly in dealing with entertainers who encourage crime especially, cybercrime. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) November 26, 2019