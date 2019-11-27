Alibaba Says Entertainers Who Encourage Crime Should Be Dealt With

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran comedian, Alibaba has urged entertainers in Nigeria to collaborate with the EFCC,by using their creative arts to fight against financial and internet crime.

Alibaba
Alibaba

The comedian expressed that a lot of young Nigerians look up to entertainers, hence they are obliged to by live a ife worthy of emulation for young Nigerians, who look onto them as role models.

Also Read: Comedian Alibaba Outlines Reasons A Lot Of Successful Women Are Still Single

The veteran comedian who spoke in Lagos in an interview with EFCC, at the weekend enjoined the Commission not to spare any of his colleagues in entertainment industry who uses his or her work of art to encourage internet fraud popularly known as yahoo-yahoo.

See post below:

Tags from the story
Alibaba, EFCC
0

You may also like

If Not For Stardom, My Plan Was To Have A Wife, Two Children – Sir Shina Peters

Mum loves Range Rover and desires to own one — Iya Rainbow’s son

Psy Now Face Of Korean Cosmetics Brand And Postal Stamps

Boss Lady: Mo Abudu Listed Among The 25 Most Powerful Women In Global TV

PHOTOS: Seducing Genevieve In Black Bikini

Fantasia Severely Burned In Her Sleep With Second-Degree Burns

Lead Characters For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Lovestory Film Adaptation Revealed

Actress, Dakore Akande Looks All Glam in New Photos

Davido Gets Cursed Out By Kenyan Fans After His Drunk And Immature Performance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *