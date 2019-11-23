Allen Onyema Not A Fraudster: Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has described CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema as “a profoundly good man and a patriot”, and not a fraudster.

Fani-Kayode said this on Saturday via his Twitter handle, stressing that he believes Onyema will weather the storm.

He tweeted: “ ”An indictment is not a conviction. An allegation remains a mere allegation until it is proven in a court of law. Allen Onyema is not a rogue or a fraudster. He is a profoundly good man and a patriot. I have no doubt that he will weather this storm and that he will be vindicated. ”

Allen Onyema made headlines on Saturday after he was indicted by the US Department of Justice in an alleged bank fraud of about 44million US dollars.

The Air Peace CEO has also debunked the allegations saying he has never been involved money laundering, adding that all transactions went through the central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.