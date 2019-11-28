Amber Rose Undergoes Full-Body Lipo, 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

by Temitope Alabi
Amber Rose
Amber Rose

Model Amber Rose is sure ready to get back her banging body weeks after she welcomed her second child.

The 36-year-old mum of two took to IG to share a video of herself inside an operating room as she prepared to go under the knife.

“I’m here at Dr. Matlock’s office and I’m about to get my whole body done after the baby and if you want to get your body done, you need some work done,” She posted in the message.

He is going to take off some of my joules which are hereditary…it runs in my family. So he is going to fix that, and he’s going to suck all the baby fat out of my stomach.”

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5YU70en_r_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

