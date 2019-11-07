American Rapper, T.I Still Monitors 18-Year-Old Daughter’s Virginity (Photo)

American rapper T.I has made a revelation to his fans in a recent interview.

The rapper announced that he still monitors, closely, his daughter’s virginity.

In the interview chat with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, the 39-year-old rapper said: “I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have.”

He admitted to following his daughter to the doctor every year and having him check her hymen every year to ensure she’s still a virgin.

Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself.

See Photo Here: