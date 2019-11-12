American Singer, Billie Eilish Sings Tekno’s ‘Agege’ Song (Video)

Popular American singer and rising star Billie Eilish has been spotted singing along to Nigerian singer Tekno’s ‘Agege’ song somewhere in the United States of America.

The singer appeared to be enjoying both the beat and lyrics of the song

Taking to the Instagram story, Eilish shared the video of herself singing along to the heavy-rotation track.

Tekno also took to his Instagram stories to share the artiste as she was vibing to his track, adding love emojis.

With this, it just clearly explain that it is Afro-music to the world, as many other international acts have been spotted singing and dancing to songs from stars like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido and a whole lot of others.

Watch The Video Here: