American Singer, Rihanna Shines With Custom-Made Juventus Jersey (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Rihanna
American Singer Rihanna

American singer and fashion entrepreneur, Rihanna has shared a photo of herself with a custom-made Juventus FC Jersey.

The singer who has countlessly stated her love for football was spotted at the stadium for a match.

She attended the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy on Tuesday.

Going make-up free for the sporty outing, the 31-year-old singer looked thrilled as she held up a personalised Juventus football shirt with her nickname ‘Riri’ etched in white letters on the back.

Rihanna was hard to miss during the sporting spectacle as she wrapped up in a bulky brown leather jacket top a matching sweater.

See Photos Here:

Rihanna
Singer Rihanna holding up her jersey
Rihanna
More Photos
Rihanna
More Photos
Rihanna
Signing on a Fan’s Shirt

 

