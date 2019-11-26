Angry Side Chick Stabs Married Boyfriend To Death Over Pregnancy

A man, identified as Seun, was stabbed to death by his mistress during a disagreement which led to an argument between the lovers, last night, in Ilesha, Osun State.

It was also gathered that the chaos started when the mistress got pregnant and was advised to terminate the pregnancy because he was married with two kids.

However, the advice got the culprit angry, and the disagreement degenerated further.

In the course of their dispute, Seun was stabbed, and he later died. The mistress has also been arrested by the police.

