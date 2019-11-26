Angry Side Chick Stabs Married Boyfriend To Death Over Pregnancy

by Michael Isaac

A man, identified as Seun, was stabbed to death by his mistress during a disagreement which led to an argument between the lovers, last night, in Ilesha, Osun State.

It was also gathered that the chaos started when the mistress got pregnant and was advised to terminate the pregnancy because he was married with two kids.

However, the advice got the culprit angry, and the disagreement degenerated further.

READ ALSO – Angry Side Chick Burns Down Lover’s House For Not Giving Her Sex As Agreed

In the course of their dispute, Seun was stabbed, and he later died. The mistress has also been arrested by the police.

See Photo Here:

Side Chick Stabs Boyfried

Tags from the story
Ilesha, Osun state
0

You may also like

Falana Urges Jonathan To Refer Boko Haram Sponsors To ICC

Police Parade 11 Suspects In Connection With Kidnap Of Sierra Leonean Envoy

Polls: Kukah Tasks Politicians On Unity, Development

Photo: Former CBN Governor, Ola Vincent, buried

Lady allegedly runs mad after sleeping with man in Sapele hotel (Photos)

All Nigerian Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia Will Be Accounted For – Tambuwal

EFCC, Unwitting Tool In President’s Hand — Nnamani

C’River Retires 695, Sacks 3, Disciplines 15 Others In Sanitisation Of Civil Service

Owie Urges Buhari To Release Kanu, Dialogue With Biafra Agitators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *