Angry Victim Sends Letter, Millipedes To Man Who Robbed Him (Photo)

An angry victim has sent out a shocking and yet authoritative message to a suspected thief who attacked and robbed the victim of properties.

Taking to the old-fashioned way, the victim wrote a letter addressed to the suspect and highlighted the items that were missing.

Information Nigeria gathered that the letter was sent out with millipedes and a mention of a spirit that was going to haunt the man, failure to return the items.

This event, which happened in the Uyo, the capital city of Akwa-Ibom state has left many in shock and awe.

The letter was accompanied by more than 500 millipedes as he was asked to return the items within two days or face whatever consequences.

See Photo Here: