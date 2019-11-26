Anita Joseph Again Shreds Uche Elendu On Instagram

Well, it looks like Anita Joseph is far from done with her former friend, Uche Elendu, as the curvy actress has again dragged the latter through the mud.

Recall Anita took to social media yesterday to call Uche out for hating and being jealous of her despite having patronised her.

Anita has continued dragging Uche saying;

“Stop letting people use you stop that shit …

👗 👛 👠 🧣 all from @cpt4eva

I’ve known you over 9years and you advised me to open up a boutique if I want yet you have a big one oh .. knowing you will lose your big customer and model

Yet you don’t mind chai 😢🙏

I model for you and I still model for over 30clothing brands you still do not mind ….. You don’t mind because the sky is big enough to contain everyone 🙋‍♂️that’s how life should be…. Choi I chop life ana aga agaaaa 🚶‍♀️

Na person Wey I don know for 3years plus go come Dictate my life and how I should run it okwa ya ..taaa gba‘ na ofia

Make I carry my grace and Goodluck charm go.”