Annie Idibia Gives Ubi Franklin A Peck Aboard Flight

Nollywood Actress and wife to popular Afro-music singer, Annie Idibia has been spotted giving Ubi Franklin a peck on the cheek.
The entrepreneur who was on the same flight with Annie started a video where he was wishing the actress a happy birthday.
In that moment, Annie Idibia stood from her seat and gave him a kiss on the cheek as she said ‘Thank You”.
It was gathered that they were both on a flight that was headed to Dubai for an event.
