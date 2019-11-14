Annie Idibia Gives Ubi Franklin A Peck Aboard Flight

by Michael Isaac
Annie Idibia
Actress Annie Idibia

Nollywood Actress and wife to popular Afro-music singer, Annie Idibia has been spotted giving Ubi Franklin a peck on the cheek.

The entrepreneur who was on the same flight with Annie started a video where he was wishing the actress a happy birthday.

In that moment, Annie Idibia stood from her seat and gave him a kiss on the cheek as she said ‘Thank You”.

It was gathered that they were both on a flight that was headed to Dubai for an event.

See Photo Here:

Annie Idibia
Annie Idibia and Ubi Franklin

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4y1RJ6JkJu/

 

Tags from the story
Annie Idibia, Ubi Franklin
0

