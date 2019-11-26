Another Viral Video Of A Woman Bleaching Her Skin Surfaces

by Temitope Alabi
Skin bleaching
Skin bleaching

Yesterday we reported the story of the new way women bleach their skin.

A video had surfaced online showing a woman lying in a chemical content while the layers of her skin were being scraped off to reveal a lighter part of the body.

Read Also: ‘If I Were President, I Would Ban Importation Of Human Hair, Bleaching Cream: Reno Omokri (Photo)

The video caused many to ask why any woman would want to have this done to her skin.

Today a new video of the same woman has surfaced online showing a larger part of her thigh already scrapped off.

Watch the video below;

