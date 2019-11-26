Another Viral Video Of A Woman Bleaching Her Skin Surfaces

Yesterday we reported the story of the new way women bleach their skin.
A video had surfaced online showing a woman lying in a chemical content while the layers of her skin were being scraped off to reveal a lighter part of the body.
The video caused many to ask why any woman would want to have this done to her skin.
Today a new video of the same woman has surfaced online showing a larger part of her thigh already scrapped off.
Watch the video below;
Why are these procedures allowed to happen? They are carried out in some of the thousands of beauty parlours across Nigeria. This particular skin whitening procedure is apparently dubbed the #ShakiCleanse. This should be a major national health issue. #RegulateBeautyParloursNow pic.twitter.com/r0oDSgyAOy
— Abass Tijani (@DJABASS) November 26, 2019