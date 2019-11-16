Anti-Social Media Bill: Fani-Kayode Blasts Buhari, Lai Mohammed

by Olayemi Oladotun

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation took his turn to severely criticize and continually to kick against this show of shame by this government trying to silence Nigerians and kill all oppositions.

The attempt by the federal government to regulate the use of social media has generated mixed reactions across the country.

Also Read: Fani Kayode Reacts As Biodun Fatoyinbo Wins In Court

Today, the former Minister of Aviation took to his twitter handle to air his opinion.

Fani-Kayode said there is no amount of criticism that can stop the Buhari-led administration from regulating the social media platforms.

See his post below:

0

