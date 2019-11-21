Any Man That Cannot Cook Is A Big Liability In Marriage: Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has opined that any man who does not know how to cook is a liability in marriage.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he added that such man needs deliverance. Do you agree with him???

He wrote: "Any man that can not cook is a big liability in #marriage and needs deliverance… Why do you think so many #marriages crumble like the wall of #Jericho in #Nollywood? Its because some popular actresses forgot to take their ex-husbands for deliverance when they discovered they can not #cook. How do you expect a woman who has been working all day to still enter the #kitchen in the evening to prepare #dinner while you cross your leg like #Fulani desperate goat, watching #football? Is madness part of your human right?"

