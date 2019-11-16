APC Behind Pre-election Violence, Killings In Kogi, Bayelsa: Dankwambo

by Eyitemi Majeed
Flag of APC and PDP
Ibrahim Dankwambo, the former governor of Gombe state, has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) of being behind the pre-election violence and killing in Kogi and Bayelsa state respectively.

Dankwambo who is a staunch Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member made the accusation via his Twitter handle on Friday, November 15th.

There have been wild spread violence in the two states since the election date drew closer.

He wrote:

APC is behind all pre-electoral violence and killings in Kogi and Bayelsa State.

 

0

