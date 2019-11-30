APC Chairmen Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Oshiomhole

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has been accused by some chairmen of the party of causing the crisis rocking Edo state.

In a statement issued on Friday, the state chairmen of the party passed a vote of no confidence on Oshiomhole, saying his suspension has been confirmed by both his ward and local government party executive committees on the grounds of the APC’s constitution.

“If the constitution must be respected, the man stands suspended unless if our leaders will like us to believe the constitution can be manipulated like Adams Oshiomhole has been doing.

“It should be shown that there is no sacred cow in order to give hope to the party members nationwide.”

According to them, Oshiomhole should be removed as national chairman, in order not to ruin the chances of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

They also said: “He had lost the confidence of the party stalwarts and does not command any respect from majority party members.”