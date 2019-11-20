APC Condemns Death Of PDP Women Leader Burnt To Death By Thugs

by Valerie Oke

 

APC Flag
APC Flag

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has condemned the burning to death, a woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader, Salome Abuh in Kogi state.

The ruling party also condemned the destruction of property in the state

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party condoled with the family of the deceased and others affected by the post-election violence.

“While the Kogi police command says the killing was as a result of a reprisal attack, we urge the Kogi people to ensure this does not escalate. We are aware that the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has already directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Read Also: BayelsaDecides: Army Joining Forces With APC To Rig Polls: PDP

“The APC abhors violence and other criminalities which sadly continue to plague our electioneering process. We urge partisans to see the election as a democratic contest and not a do or die affair that we play with our lives. We pray that the culprits are caught and the full weight of the law is brought to bear on them.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has advised partisans that are not satisfied with the results of governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states to seek redress in court and shun violence. We must all heed this call”, the party counseled.

Tags from the story
All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Salome Abuh
0

You may also like

Falana Gives DSS 24 Hours To Release Shi’ite Leader, El-Zakzaky, Wife From “Illegal Detention”

Jonathan Sets Up Advisory Committee On National Dialogue

Our Problem’s Leadership – Buhari

2015: Nigeria Will Not Disintegrate – Jonathan

Nigerians ‘roast’ Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie for trolling Saraki over defection

We’re Ready For Polls Any Day – PDP • Queries INEC Over PVC Distribution

Governorship Election: Kogi Elders Urge Faleke To Accept The Will Of God

Edo 2016: Sheriff’s Actions Capable Of Hurting PDP, Says Makarfi

President Buhari

President Buhari Says Slavery Still Exists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *