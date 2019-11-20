APC Condemns Death Of PDP Women Leader Burnt To Death By Thugs

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has condemned the burning to death, a woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader, Salome Abuh in Kogi state.

The ruling party also condemned the destruction of property in the state

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party condoled with the family of the deceased and others affected by the post-election violence.

“While the Kogi police command says the killing was as a result of a reprisal attack, we urge the Kogi people to ensure this does not escalate. We are aware that the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has already directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

“The APC abhors violence and other criminalities which sadly continue to plague our electioneering process. We urge partisans to see the election as a democratic contest and not a do or die affair that we play with our lives. We pray that the culprits are caught and the full weight of the law is brought to bear on them.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has advised partisans that are not satisfied with the results of governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states to seek redress in court and shun violence. We must all heed this call”, the party counseled.