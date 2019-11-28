APC Governors’ Forum Rates Ganduje Highest Performing Governor

The All Progressives Congress, APC Governors Forum (AGF) has rated Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano state as the highest performing governor in developmental projects.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Abba Anwa, the Press Secretary to the governor.

The Director-General of the Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman was quoted as saying Ganduje, having scored 19 points has emerged top at the monthly rating of the forum.

“There is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kano State recording highest of the initiatives with nineteen (19) strides, he said

“Furthermore, the action which aims at tracking the activities of the All Progressives states spreads across empowerment, job creation, healthcare, education, security, transportation, power, environment, sports etc. he added.

Ganduje is followed by Lagos state governor with 18 strides, Ekiti state with 17 strides, while Edo state records 13 strides, Katsina and Kwara states follow with 11 each, Yobe state 10 and Jigawa state with 9 strides.

Ganduje is said to have taken the lead in two consecutive Months, beating other APC state governors.