APC Is A Party We Hurriedly Formed: Okorocha

The member representing Imo west senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has re-stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) was hurriedly put together by state governors who felt the ruling Party as at then wasn’t living up to the expectation of people.

Speaking with journalists during a visit to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, on Saturday, he then called on the members of the party to live up to expectation or the party face the risk of ceasing to exist after the tenure of President Buhari.

He added that this is so because the party is only living on the good character of President Buhari at the moment.

He said:

“I have said this earlier, APC is a party that we hurriedly put together when we were governors because we felt that the government at that time was not living up to expectations and we wanted to make sure that we brought about change at that time.

“That is why we came together and formed the All Progressive Congress and we ensured that the party got power in 2015. That was how it was then and we achieved that.

“Right now, I think we should continue with the same pace that we started with in 2015 election but that doesn’t seem to be the case. President Muhammadu Buhari gave character to APC. He brought his integrity to bear on the party. He made the party what it is in the northern part of the country and the masses of the North who saw him as a true leader, and we all rode on that to achieve that victory, but after the credibility of Buhari into this party, there seems to be no alternative in the same manner that will drive this party to 2023 victory.

“This is why I expressed my concern that if we are not very careful, APC might go with Buhari in 2023, and that will be a very unfortunate situation for the founding fathers of APC. The party needs to show purposeful leadership, show character.”